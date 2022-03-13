Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105,039 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $77,935,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 24.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,518,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,596,000 after buying an additional 1,092,488 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 11.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,667,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,986,000 after buying an additional 283,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 98.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after buying an additional 244,936 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 30.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 875,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after buying an additional 205,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average is $32.58. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $41.16.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

