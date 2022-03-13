Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,625 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 9,918 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $16,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $88.04 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.