Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $26,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cigna by 248.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CI shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.26.

Shares of CI stock opened at $226.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.44 and its 200 day moving average is $218.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

