Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $27,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,102,000 after buying an additional 90,716 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,678,000 after purchasing an additional 538,656 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,479,000 after purchasing an additional 117,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,235,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,981,000 after purchasing an additional 88,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,572,000 after purchasing an additional 26,061 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $203.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.76. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.79 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

