Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,765 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 14,449 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $16,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of HP by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 90,001 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

NYSE HPQ opened at $36.29 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $39.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price target on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,612. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.