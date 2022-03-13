Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 287,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $27,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

MKC opened at $96.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

