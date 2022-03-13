Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $16.24 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,168 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $16,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $279.13 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,958 shares of company stock worth $4,366,893 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.82.

Fortinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.