Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $16.48 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $16,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Centene by 29.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of Centene by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Centene by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $86.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

