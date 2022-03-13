Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $16.81 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $16,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 293.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $456.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $593.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.60 and a 12-month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.67.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

