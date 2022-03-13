Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $18.33 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $18,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.2% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $116.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.04.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

