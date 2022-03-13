Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $23 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $22,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Fiserv by 77.5% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775,001 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Fiserv by 93.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after buying an additional 4,226,311 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 1,518.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,287,000 after buying an additional 2,112,402 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 21.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after buying an additional 1,624,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $121,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $94.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.49. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,031 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,524. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

