Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $25.19 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $25,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $146.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $131.86 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Eaton’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.93%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

