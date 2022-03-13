Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $28.16 Million Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,353 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Five Below worth $28,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. KeyCorp raised Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.67.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $153.42 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.44 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.48. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

