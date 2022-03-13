Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $26,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $439.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.09.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

