Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 89,611 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $15,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 27,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.93.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $3,617,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,348 shares of company stock valued at $7,907,954. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.28. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

