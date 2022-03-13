Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,618 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,455 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $15,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after buying an additional 957,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,240,000 after buying an additional 193,129 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,414,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,389,000 after buying an additional 402,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after buying an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,545,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,344,000 after buying an additional 748,236 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BK opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

