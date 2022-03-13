Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $19,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 149.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 289.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab stock opened at $158.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.85 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.51.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.23.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.