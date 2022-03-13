Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 15,455 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,618 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,455 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $15,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.94. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

