Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,918 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,342,000 after buying an additional 26,804 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,467,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, NatWest Group plc lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 9,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $699.72.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $675.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $663.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $645.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.14. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $473.24 and a 1-year high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

