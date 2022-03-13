Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,850 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,622 in the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAR stock opened at $161.64 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $184.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.