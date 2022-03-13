Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 5,353 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $16,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Centene by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Centene by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Centene by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,641,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,017,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $86.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $633,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

