Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 57,842 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,842 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $24,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $151.47 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.47 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.82. The firm has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.49%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

