Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,995,056,000 after buying an additional 45,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,575,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 583,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,676,000 after buying an additional 22,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,335,000 after buying an additional 84,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,461,000 after buying an additional 25,381 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $675.11 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $473.24 and a 52 week high of $710.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $663.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $645.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $699.72.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

