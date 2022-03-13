Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.23% of Casey’s General Stores worth $16,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 7.3% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth $20,541,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 245,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

CASY opened at $174.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.97 and a 200 day moving average of $191.63.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.