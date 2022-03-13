Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,749 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $17,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,166 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,523 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XLNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.91.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $194.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.24. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.75 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

