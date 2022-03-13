Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ROYMY stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROYMY shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.34) to GBX 540 ($7.08) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 763 ($10.00) to GBX 680 ($8.91) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.18) to GBX 768 ($10.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.30.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.