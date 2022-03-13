Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Reaches $0.0218 on Major Exchanges

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $974,263.12 and $97,274.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00046170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.27 or 0.06588437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,936.20 or 0.99845054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00041467 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,623,108 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

