Rune Reaches Market Cap of $1.35 Million (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Rune has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $1,451.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rune has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for $100.02 or 0.00258273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00045491 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.83 or 0.06661596 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,315.77 or 0.98938269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00041177 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars.

