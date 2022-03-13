RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RWEOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($45.65) to €52.00 ($56.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($41.63) to €42.50 ($46.20) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cheuvreux upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($52.17) to €46.50 ($50.54) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RWE Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.38. 44,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.34.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

