Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on R. Robert W. Baird lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA raised its position in Ryder System by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,804,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.82. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

About Ryder System (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.