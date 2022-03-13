Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RHP. Citigroup raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $89.41 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $96.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $44,962,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,314,000 after buying an additional 95,557 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,996,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

