Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.80.
Several brokerages have issued reports on RHP. Citigroup raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of RHP stock opened at $89.41 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $96.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $44,962,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,314,000 after buying an additional 95,557 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,996,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
