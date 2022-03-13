Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 181.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Shares of RHP opened at $89.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. The business’s revenue was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

