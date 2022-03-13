S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 796 ($10.43).
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFOR shares. Barclays raised S4 Capital to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 800 ($10.48) to GBX 730 ($9.56) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.45) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
In other S4 Capital news, insider Martin Sorrell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 524 ($6.87) per share, with a total value of £52,400 ($68,658.28). Also, insider Paul Roy purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.63) per share, for a total transaction of £404,800 ($530,398.32). Over the last three months, insiders bought 99,250 shares of company stock worth $50,668,750.
About S4 Capital (Get Rating)
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
See Also
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.