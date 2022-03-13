S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 796 ($10.43).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFOR shares. Barclays raised S4 Capital to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 800 ($10.48) to GBX 730 ($9.56) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.45) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other S4 Capital news, insider Martin Sorrell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 524 ($6.87) per share, with a total value of £52,400 ($68,658.28). Also, insider Paul Roy purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.63) per share, for a total transaction of £404,800 ($530,398.32). Over the last three months, insiders bought 99,250 shares of company stock worth $50,668,750.

Shares of SFOR stock opened at GBX 409 ($5.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. S4 Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 344 ($4.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 878 ($11.50). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 494.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 634.41. The company has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.89.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

