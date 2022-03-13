SAFE DEAL Trading 17% Higher Over Last Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00004221 BTC on major exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $304,581.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 17% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00046010 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.72 or 0.06578378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,869.91 or 0.99582770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041611 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,722,081 coins and its circulating supply is 1,333,899 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.