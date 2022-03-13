SAFE2 Reaches One Day Volume of $2,498.00 (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 13th. SAFE2 has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded flat against the US dollar. One SAFE2 coin can now be purchased for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045960 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,551.28 or 0.06555115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,911.36 or 0.99976500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00041421 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

