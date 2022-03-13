SafePal 1-Day Volume Tops $22.52 Million (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, SafePal has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One SafePal coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001838 BTC on popular exchanges. SafePal has a total market cap of $77.59 million and approximately $22.52 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00037395 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000699 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012378 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000454 BTC.

SafePal Profile

SafePal (CRYPTO:SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

Buying and Selling SafePal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

