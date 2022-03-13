Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 36.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $85.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.61. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.45 and a 1-year high of $88.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.46. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.77%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $54,677.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $62,732.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,571 shares of company stock worth $129,575 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

