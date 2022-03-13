Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Short Interest Update

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saga Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Saga Communications by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,855 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $989,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Saga Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 196,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

SGA opened at $22.60 on Friday. Saga Communications has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $135.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.26%.

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

