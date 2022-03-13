Salem Capital Management Inc. Acquires 30,100 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 128.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the third quarter worth about $50,673,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 166.9% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,332,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,376,000 after buying an additional 1,458,612 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 7,133.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 998,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,562,000 after buying an additional 985,066 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 49.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,900,000 after buying an additional 617,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 56.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,664,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,917,000 after buying an additional 601,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VNT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. 1,876,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.58. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

