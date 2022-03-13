Salem Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Salem Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.79. 2,972,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,084,182. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.76 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $330.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.