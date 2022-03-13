Salem Capital Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,799,000 after purchasing an additional 789,344 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,721,000 after purchasing an additional 104,254 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 850,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,230,000 after purchasing an additional 45,882 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 145.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 815,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,453,000 after purchasing an additional 482,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 658,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.31. 971,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,832. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average of $87.70. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.80 and a 1-year high of $98.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

