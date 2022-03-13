Salem Capital Management Inc. Has $1.93 Million Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Salem Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. ING Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($39.13) to €35.00 ($38.04) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Shares of PHG stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,285,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,802. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.49. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $61.23.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.9641 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

