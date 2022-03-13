Salem Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Salem Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Aptiv makes up 2.5% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 921,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Aptiv by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Aptiv by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 25,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.15. 2,859,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.68. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $94.75 and a 12 month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

