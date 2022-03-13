Salem Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,750 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Salem Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.2% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,373,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,584 shares of company stock worth $8,194,753 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

ABT stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.02. 8,012,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,703,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.62.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

