salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Raised by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.1% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock opened at $197.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $194.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,698 shares of company stock valued at $40,792,230. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

