salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,027 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $467,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,698 shares of company stock valued at $40,792,230. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,195,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,910,788. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.22. The company has a market capitalization of $194.93 billion, a PE ratio of 131.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

