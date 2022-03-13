Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Short Interest Up 83.3% in February

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 256,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 256.1 days.

SAXPF opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.12. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $42.26 and a 52-week high of $53.50.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

