Samsara (NYSE:IOT) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Creative Realities and Samsara, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A Samsara 0 1 8 0 2.89

Samsara has a consensus price target of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 89.77%. Given Samsara’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Samsara is more favorable than Creative Realities.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Realities and Samsara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities 7.42% 16.67% 6.12% Samsara N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Samsara shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 81.1% of Samsara shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Creative Realities and Samsara’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $17.46 million 0.60 -$16.84 million $0.14 6.21 Samsara $428.35 million 17.70 N/A N/A N/A

Samsara has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities.

Summary

Samsara beats Creative Realities on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Realities (Get Rating)

Creative Realities, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

About Samsara (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc. is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc. is based in United states.

