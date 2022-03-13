San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Short Interest Up 62.5% in February

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the February 13th total of 114,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $12,270,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 457,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 18,362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 146.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,227,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SJT stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,244. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0857 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

