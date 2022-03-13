Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

SGMO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th.

Shares of SGMO opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $815.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.51. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 81,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $694,148.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 18,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

